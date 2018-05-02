Buses to hit the road on Suhua Highway after 36-year hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Bus services will resume on Suhua Highway (蘇花公路) on May 5 following a 36-year long suspension, providing an alternative method of transportation for residents of the Dongao (東澳) and Nanao (南澳) areas, reports said Wednesday.

Suhua Highway, a section of the Provincial Highway No.9 in eastern Taiwan, has seen bus routes and the number of buses cut drastically since 1980 after the inauguration of the North-link line (北迴鐵路) due to narrow roads and safety concerns. Bus services came to a complete halt in 1982, leaving residents of the region with the railway as the only option for public transportation.

In light of this, the Suhua Highway Improvement Project (蘇花公路改善計畫) was implemented seeking to improve the road safety of sections where traffic accidents were occurring frequently, reported Liberty Times.

With the completion of the project on February 5, the government of Yilan County has collaborated with Kuo Kuang eBus (國光客運) to implement a route that runs along Su'ao Bus Station, Dongao Railway Station, Nan'ao Township Office, and Nan'ao Railway Station. The route will start operations on May 5 to coincide with the resumption of bus services for Suhua Highway after they received the green light from the Directorate General of Highways (公路總局).

The measure will benefit residents of the region by offering them a more economical transportation option, as the fare for the Kuo Kuang bus route will be set between NT$10 (US$0.33) and NT$20 (US$0.67).