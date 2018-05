Frung and Bell Are Inaugurated as Ambassadors of Saitama Prefecture in JAPAN

SAITAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Cute actresses and have been inaugurated as Ambassadors of Saitama Prefecture. They visited Saitama popular areas such as NAGATORO, CHICHIBU and KAWAGOE and introduced Travel Spots at their instagram. Let’s check Saitama Tourism Website “ and which have useful information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005632/en/

Ceremony of ambassadors of Saitama Prefecture in Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005632/en/

CONTACT: Relation Asia Pacific Co.,Ltd.

Kornpot Pinaksornskul (Juice), +66 2-645-4450

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS ONLINE

SOURCE: Saitama Prefecture

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 05:00 AM/DISC: 05/02/2018 05:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005632/en