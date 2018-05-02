LYCRA® Brand Celebrates 60 Years of Groundbreaking Innovations

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--INVISTA, owner of LYCRA ® brand, is celebrating the 60 th anniversary of LYCRA ® fiber, the original spandex fiber that revolutionized the fashion industry, with a donation to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Dr. Joseph C. Shivers, a DuPont chemist, invented today’s best-known branded fiber in the world back in 1958, and forever changed clothes and the way we wear them.

Sixty years later, Dr. Shivers is being recognized for his invention by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, where he will be posthumously inducted into the Class of 2018. The gala ceremony will take place in Washington, D.C. on May 3.

“This is an exciting year for the LYCRA ® brand as we pause to look back at how far we’ve come and look forward towards a bright future filled with innovative products designed to improve fabric performance,” said Dave Trerotola, president, INVISTA Apparel. “Throughout 2018, we will be developing engaging content for our media channels that celebrates our brand’s rich heritage.”

Originally invented to replace rubber threads that caused ladies’ foundation garments to lose their shape and fit over time, and made them hot and uncomfortable to wear, LYCRA ® fiber outperformed the natural fiber it replaced by adding lasting comfort, fit and the ability to move freely.

It quickly became apparent that LYCRA ® fiber had the power to transform other types of women’s clothing and menswear too. Today, this nearly invisible fiber can be found in virtually every apparel segment, including lingerie, underwear, denim, activewear, hosiery, socks, swimwear, and ready-to-wear apparel. It has also been the catalyst for the development of new multi-billion-dollar segments across shapewear, stretch denim, compression sportswear and athleisure apparel.

What began six decades ago as a single elastic fiber renowned for its ability to stretch and snap back to its original shape, time after time and wash after wash, has evolved into a portfolio of over 200 differentiated fibers designed to meet a wide variety of consumer needs. Each one is engineered to improve fabric aesthetics and add lasting performance benefits that continue to drive sales for leading apparel brands and retailers around the globe.

