MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--MetLife Investments Asia Limited (“MIAL”), a part of MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE: MET) institutional asset management platform, announced today the appointment of Lesley Lo as Institutional Sales Director, Asia ex-Japan.

Lo will be responsible for expanding MetLife’s existing institutional client relationships and building MIAL’s asset management business in Asia, with a primary focus initially on the Hong Kong market. Over time, Lo’s efforts will also focus on other key Asian markets.

She joins MIAL from BNP Paribas Asset Management (formerly Fortis Investment Management and ABN AMRO Asset Management) where she held various senior business development roles. In her most recent position, Lo held dual business development roles covering central banks and sovereign wealth funds, in addition to insurance companies and endowments across Asia Pacific.

Earlier this year, MIAL was granted licences by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to trade securities and provide investment advisory and asset management services to Hong Kong-based institutional clients.

“Hong Kong is one of the financial capitals of the world and home to a large institutional investor base, including insurance companies and other financial institutions looking for a trusted partner to help them invest their capital,” said Steve Goulart, executive vice president and chief investment officer, MetLife Inc., and interim president of Asia. “MetLife has over 100 years of investment experience across diverse asset classes, so we are well-placed to help our clients with their investment needs.”

Lo holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

“I am pleased to welcome Lesley to MIAL. She brings to our firm a wealth of experience and deep relationships with institutional investors, which will prove invaluable as we grow our business in Asia,” said Joseph Pollaro, chief operating officer of MetLife’s investment management platform.

About MetLife Investment Management MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management platform, launched in 2012. MetLife Investment Management provides institutional investors, including corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other financial institutions, with long-term public and private investment and financing solutions. With operations in the Americas, Asia and the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions, MetLife Investment Management manages assets for third-party institutional investors, separate accounts and MetLife, Inc.’s general account. MetLife Investment Management leverages a disciplined credit research and underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk management analytics across traditional fixed income strategies, commercial real estate debt and equity investing, agricultural financing and private placements, among others. For more information, visit www.metlife.com/investments.

About MetLife, Inc. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://www.metlife.com.

