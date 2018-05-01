Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter blames homophobic parents for homelessness

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Superstar Jackie Chan’s (成龍) estranged daughter, Etta Ng (吳卓林), blames her “homophobic parents” for having to live under a bridge with her Canadian girlfriend, according to media reports.

Ng was born in 1999 after an extramarital affair between Chan and former Miss Asia Elaine Ng (吳綺莉). She never had any contact with her father, who is reportedly worth US$395 million (NT$11.7 billion).

She released a video last week with her girlfriend, Andi Autumn, a 30-year-old Canadian described as a “social media influencer.”

“We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things,” Ng said, after introducing herself as Chan’s daughter. In previous statements, she had said that Chan had never been part of her life, and that she only regarded him as just another famous actor, not as her father.

In the video, Ng and Autumn expressed their fears that if they were to seek help from government sources, such as shelters for the homeless, they would be split up. The couple had reportedly exhausted offers from friends and relatives to stay at their homes, and was unable to find a new place to stay, thus turning to the Internet for support.

While some online comments berated Chan for failing to help his daughter, others said the two young women should be looking for a job.