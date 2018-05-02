US envoy to Israel: Palestinian leader's remarks a 'new low'

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Israel has slammed remarks by the Palestinian president about the causes of 20th century anti-Semitism in Europe.

President Mahmoud Abbas said it was the Jews' "social function," including money-lending, that caused animosity toward them in Europe, citing what he said were books by Jewish authors. He also said Israel was a European colonial project. He made the remarks Monday to the PLO parliament.

Ambassador David Friedman tweeted early Wednesday that Abbas' comments marked a "new low." He wrote: "To all those who think Israel is the reason that we don't have peace, think again."

The rhetoric reflects the escalating tensions between the Palestinians and the Trump administration. The Palestinians suspended contacts with the administration after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital last year.