Taiwan terrorism suspect could return home soon: reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese student accused of plotting a massacre at his school in Pennsylvania might be allowed to return home to Taiwan soon, as the local court web site described his case as “closed,” the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported Wednesday.

An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), the son of celebrities Di Ying (狄鶯) and Sun Peng (孫鵬), was detained in late March after a fellow student reported a threat he made of planning a mass shooting at his school on May 1. Subsequent searches turned up 1,600 rounds of ammunition and a handgun he built himself, according to police statements.

At a court hearing on April 25, it was reported that Sun’s attorney had advised him to plead guilty to a charge of making a “terroristic threat” in return for prosecutors dropping a charge of possessing “instruments of crime.”

A second hearing was expected on May 23, but the Delaware County District Court web site apparently describes the case as “closed.”

According to a Taiwanese attorney consulted by the Apple Daily, that means that either the judge concluded that there was insufficient evidence and ruled that Sun should be released soon, or that a plea bargaining agreement has been reached with prosecutors. The latter option was the most likely one, the attorney said.

The latest development meant that the countdown for Sun and his family’s return to Taiwan was on, the Apple Daily concluded.