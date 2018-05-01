Chairman Mao’s grandson did not visit North Korea: Hong Kong media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Newspapers in Hong Kong on Wednesday denied earlier reports that Major General Mao Xinyu (毛新宇), the only grandson of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東), died in a traffic accident in North Korea last month.

The rumor had arisen after the unusual attention accorded to the bus crash, which killed 36 people, including 32 Chinese citizens.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to the survivors in hospital, even though the country’s media rarely report on negative events such as traffic accidents. The names of the Chinese victims were also never released, increasing speculation about their identity.

However, Wednesday’s edition of Hong Kong’s Chinese-language Sing Tao Daily (星島日報) quoted a female relative of Mao saying he did not travel to North Korea in the first place.

Commentators added that as Mao bore the rank of major general, it was unlikely he would join a group of tourists to travel to the neighboring communist country.