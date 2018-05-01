Taiwan’s ex-Premier Simon Chang plants thousands of trees in Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With a towel on his shoulders and a pair of rubber boots, Taiwan's ex-Premier Simon Chang (張善政) looks like an authentic farmer. Indeed, he has been steadily planting thousands of trees in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien over the past nine years.

Simon Chang, who served as Premier of Taiwan under President Ma's authority in 2016, is often seen in Shoufeng township of Hualien, where he maintains an area of 142 thousand square feet to cultivate various kinds of plants, including banana, guava, orange jasmine, osmanthus flowers, and others.

Over the past nine years, he has been regularly driving from Taipei to Hualien on the weekends to take care of his farm. Chang told CNA that he has planted around 800 to 900 trees per year, and has started to handle their cultivation by himself in recent years.

When being asked why he chose Hualien, Chang said the eastern county has the perfect conditions which agree well with his retirement plans.

He explained the first reason was that Hualien has a good atmosphere with less rain in the winter and the temperature is usually warmer than northern Taiwan. In addition, the county is home to several well-known scenic attractions, and that his farm is not far away from the city, which is quite convenient in case any emergencies arise.