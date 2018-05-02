Surfers stuck in sewage sludge at southern Taiwan beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Swimmers and surfers at a beach in Kenting yesterday morning (May 1) suddenly found themselves immersed in black slime resulting from a sludge discharge from a nearby sewage treatment plant, reported Liberty Times.

At around 10 a.m. yesterday, surfers at Nanwan Beach in southern Taiwan's Kenting National Park suddenly found themselves surrounded by a smelly black slime, and many reported that their bodies started to itch. However, many foreign tourists continued to swim in the black ooze, unaware that they were swimming in sewage.

Surfers who saw the black sludge slide into the sea were angry. They were also worried that the health of sea turtles spotted swimming in the muck could be adversely affected.

Video of the sludge being released into Nanwan captured by Facebook user Ziby Cat: