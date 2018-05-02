Outsiders face uphill battle in Lebanese elections

In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 photo, a poster of the Kulna Watani list, left top, and posters for parliamentary elections include a portrait of former
BEIRUT (AP) — In Lebanon's first national elections in nine years, political outsiders are forming the broadest coalition yet to challenge the establishment politicians who have run the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.
They hope to ride a wave of discontent over the country's failing public services, its daily water and power cuts, and its pervasive corruption to create an independent bloc in the next parliament.
But underfunded and with an electorate doubtful of change, they face an uphill battle.