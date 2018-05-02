Lives of Taiwan’s male working-class oral cancer patients 25 years shorter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Working-class males diagnosed with oral cavity cancer live 25 years shorter than Taiwanese males in general, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) warned at a news conference on April 30.

Wang Ying-wei, Director General of HPA and a Palliative Medicine expert, stressed the importance of oral health and adverse health effects caused by chewing betel nuts at an event marking Labor Day on May 1, reported CNA.

According to the 2015 cancer statistics released by HPA, blue-collar male workers have a life expectancy 25 years shorter than local males, who live 77 years on average.

The data also revealed that people working for fishing, construction, and bus transport industries are most likely to fall victim to oral cancer, while most patients who die from the disease are found to have made a living in fishing, construction, and metal products manufacturing industries.

As the construction business appears to be highly associated with mouth cancer, HPA has launched the “Betel Nut-Free Construction Sites” campaign that requires developers to provide consent forms regarding oral cancer screening when applying for construction permits to local governments. This will allow medical teams to conduct oral cavity examinations for laborers at construction sites to see if they have developed precancerous lesions, contributing to early diagnosis and thus a better cure.

Subsidy programs have been carried out since 2010 for individuals aged 30 or older who chew betel nuts or smoke cigarettes to receive an oral examination every two years. As many as 1,300 oral cancer cases and 3,600 precancerous lesion cases are confirmed every year.