Sonde Health Appoints Thai Lee to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Sonde Health Inc., an affiliate of PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) developing a voice-based technology platform for monitoring and diagnosing mental and physical medical conditions, today announced that Thai Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of SHI International Corporation, has joined Sonde’s Board of Directors. Ms. Lee brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling-up one of the largest information technology solutions companies in the world, with $10 billion of annual sales.

“We are excited to welcome Thai to the Board of Directors of Sonde Health as the team advances this leading vocal biomarker technology platform,” said Joi Ito, Chairman of the Board of PureTech Health & Director of the MIT Media Lab. “Thai will contribute her enormous experience to further unlock the power of voice as a platform for detecting physical and mental health conditions.”

Ms. Lee said, “By leveraging machine learning to derive valuable health information from billions of daily voice interactions while maintaining privacy and security, I believe Sonde’s technology is well-suited to meet the high demand for innovative solutions that improve the early recognition and treatment of high-burden health conditions. I am enthusiastic to be joining Sonde’s Board of Directors and working with this creative and dynamic team.”

Ms. Lee is the co-founder of SHI International Corporation, where she currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. SHI International is a global provider of information technology products and solutions. Under Ms. Lee’s leadership, SHI has transformed from a $1 million software reseller into a $10 billion in annual sales global provider of information technology products and solutions with 35 offices around the world. Previously, Ms. Lee was involved in brand management for Procter & Gamble.

Ms. Lee serves on the Board of Dean’s Advisors at Harvard Business School, as Vice Chair of Harvard University’s Campaign Executive Committee, and is a Life Trustee at Amherst College. She has been recognized as a top leader and innovator in information technology. In 2012, she was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of The Year, and in 2013, she received the Harvard Business School’s Alumni Achievement Award for distinguished graduates who have contributed significantly to their companies and communities. Ms. Lee holds a BA in Economics and Biology from Amherst College and an MBA in General Management and Leadership from Harvard Business School.

“Thai’s contributions will greatly enhance our ability to realize the extraordinary promise of our vocal biomarker technology,” said Jim Harper, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sonde Health. “Sonde’s vision is to seamlessly turn voice commands to phones and speakers into snapshots of speaker health that catalyze numerous opportunities to partner and improve health and healthcare experiences. To do so, we are building out and scaling Sonde’s platform and information services with unwavering focus on service, quality, value, and security. Thai’s incredible successes at SHI demonstrate her ability to build and lead diverse teams that consistently deliver across these key domains, and I am grateful she has agreed to join us.”

About Sonde Health Sonde Health, an affiliate of PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) is developing a voice-based technology platform to monitor and diagnose psychological and physical medical conditions. Sonde’s proprietary technology works by sensing and analyzing subtle changes in the voice to create a range of persistent brain, muscle, and respiratory health measurements that provide a more complete picture of health in just seconds. To date, Sonde has collected voice data from over 3,000 subjects as part of the ongoing validation of its platform, and it has also initiated research and development to expand its proprietary technology into Alzheimer's, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease, as well as other health and wellness conditions. Sonde’s Vocal Biomarker program has demonstrated the potential to effectively screen and monitor for disease using information obtained from an individual’s voice on commonly-owned devices and it has the potential to fundamentally change the way mental and physical health is monitored and diagnosed.

