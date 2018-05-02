  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/02 13:32
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 29 112 15 41 .366
Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344
DGordon Sea 28 115 18 39 .339
Betts Bos 25 92 29 31 .337
JMartinez Bos 27 104 17 35 .337
Lowrie Oak 29 119 14 40 .336
Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325
Correa Hou 30 106 20 34 .321
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; GSanchez, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.