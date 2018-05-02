|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|MMachado Bal
|29
|112
|15
|41
|.366
|Altuve Hou
|31
|122
|17
|42
|.344
|DGordon Sea
|28
|115
|18
|39
|.339
|Betts Bos
|25
|92
|29
|31
|.337
|JMartinez Bos
|27
|104
|17
|35
|.337
|Lowrie Oak
|29
|119
|14
|40
|.336
|Gregorius NYY
|29
|102
|25
|34
|.333
|Cabrera Det
|25
|89
|13
|29
|.326
|MSmith TB
|25
|83
|9
|27
|.325
|Correa Hou
|30
|106
|20
|34
|.321
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; GSanchez, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; 6 tied at 21.
|Pitching
Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.