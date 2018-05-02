BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 29 112 15 41 .366 Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344 DGordon Sea 28 115 18 39 .339 Betts Bos 25 92 29 31 .337 JMartinez Bos 27 104 17 35 .337 Lowrie Oak 29 119 14 40 .336 Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333 Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326 MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325 Correa Hou 30 106 20 34 .321 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; GSanchez, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 6 tied at 4-1.