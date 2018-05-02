Year's first case of enterovirus 71  in Taiwan confirmed

Taipei (CNA) - A 3-year-old boy from southern Taiwan was confirmed last week to have contracted enterovirus 71, the first incident of the virus in Taiwan this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).



Between April 22 and April 28, a total of 5,032 patients sought outpatient or emergency treatment at hospitals for enterovirus infection around Taiwan, up 20 percent from the week before, CDC Director of Intelligence Center Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said Tuesday.



Of these patients, one was the 3-year-old, who had shown symptoms of enterovirus 71, including fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, fatigue and loss of appetite, in early April, a CDC doctor, Tsou Tsung-pei (鄒宗珮), noted.



Once the hospital had diagnosed him with the virus, the boy was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment and has since been discharged, Tsou continued.



According to the doctor, children under the age of 5 are particularly susceptible to enterovirus 71, with some of the preliminary symptoms of the disease including continuous fever for over three days, a rash, or blisters.



In extreme cases, enterovirus 71 can cause polio-like permanent paralysis, according to online accounts of the virus.



Overall, the number of enterovirus cases is at a five-year low for the current time of year, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said, noting, however, that peak season for the virus has not yet begun.



Peak season for enterovirus is generally somewhere between the end of May and right before summer vacation in June, Lo said, so parents and kindergartens should be especially aware of sanitation and hygiene.