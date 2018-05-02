Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 8 0 Detroit 001 010 00x—2 7 0

Archer, Kittredge (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 1-2. L_Archer 2-2. Sv_Greene (5).

___

Texas 000 020 400 002—8 15 1 Cleveland 000 000 204 000—6 13 0

(12 innings)

Fister, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9), Claudio (10) and Chirinos, Centeno; Clevinger, Beliveau (7), Otero (7), Belisle (9), T.Olson (10), Goody (10), McAllister (12) and Gomes. W_Claudio 1-1. L_Goody 0-2. HRs_Texas, DeShields (1), Mazara (4), Kiner-Falefa (2), Gallo (9). Cleveland, Brantley (3).

___

New York 000 000 004—4 7 0 Houston 000 000 000—0 6 0

Montgomery, German (2), Green (6), Betances (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Verlander, Giles (9), Harris (9) and B.McCann. W_Dav.Robertson 2-1. L_Giles 0-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez (8).

___

Kansas City 000 101 001 001 3—7 15 0 Boston 000 002 100 001 2—6 12 4

(13 innings)

Junis, Hill (7), Keller (7), Boyer (8), McCarthy (9), K.Herrera (12), B.Smith (13), Flynn (13) and S.Perez, Butera; Sale, M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9), C.Smith (10), Hembree (11), B.Johnson (13) and Vazquez. W_K.Herrera 1-0. L_B.Johnson 1-1. Sv_Flynn (1). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (1), Soler (3). Boston, Moreland (4), Nunez (3).

___

Toronto 000 021 010 3—7 10 0 Minnesota 200 002 000 0—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Estrada, Oh (6), Axford (7), Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Osuna (10) and Maile; Gibson, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9), Curtiss (10) and Garver. W_Clippard 4-0. L_Curtiss 0-1. Sv_Osuna (8). HRs_Toronto, Morales 2 (3). Minnesota, Mauer (1), Rosario (4).

___

Baltimore 000 000 002—2 4 1 Los Angeles 000 002 001—3 10 0

Cobb, M.Castro (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Sisco, Joseph; Tropeano, J.Anderson (7), Alvarez (8), J.Johnson (8), Bedrosian (9) and Maldonado. W_Bedrosian 1-0. L_Brach 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Valbuena (4).

___

Oakland 100 000 200—3 4 0 Seattle 010 031 01x—6 9 0

Triggs, Trivino (5), Coulombe (7), Y.Petit (8) and Lucroy; F.Hernandez, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_F.Hernandez 4-2. L_Triggs 2-1. Sv_Diaz (12). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (7). Seattle, Cruz (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 200 000—2 6 0 St. Louis 100 000 002—3 7 0

Shields, Rondon (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and Castillo; Wacha, Gregerson (6), J.Hicks (7), Leone (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Norris 1-0. L_Soria 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (3), Pham (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 300 000 000—3 15 0 New York 000 001 001—2 9 0

Soroka, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Soroka 1-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. Sv_Vizcaino (4). HRs_New York, Cespedes (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 202— 4 8 2 Washington 001 146 00x—12 10 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (5), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Scherzer, Suero (7), Solis (8), C.Torres (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (4), Moroff (1). Washington, Adams 2 (5), Difo (1), Harper (9).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 000 0—1 8 0 Miami 000 001 000 1—2 7 0

(10 innings)

Eflin, Hunter (7), L.Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro; J.Garcia, Wittgren (7), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9), Tazawa (10) and Realmuto. W_Tazawa 1-1. L_Rios 3-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (5).

___

Milwaukee 300 021 100—7 9 1 Cincinnati 300 001 110—6 11 0

C.Anderson, Albers (6), J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina; Bailey, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Floro (8) and Barnhart. W_C.Anderson 3-2. L_Bailey 0-4. Sv_Jeffress (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Shaw (6). Cincinnati, Suarez (3), Blandino (1).

___

Colorado 200 100 000—3 4 0 Chicago 100 000 000—1 3 0

Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Hendricks, J.Wilson (8) and Caratini. W_Gray 3-4. L_Hendricks 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (10), Arenado (5), Dahl (1). Chicago, Rizzo (2).

___

San Diego 100 100 001—3 5 0 San Francisco 000 010 100—2 6 0

Ross, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Suarez, Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Yates 1-0. L_Strickland 2-1. Sv_Hand (7). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (9), Hosmer (3).

___

Los Angeles 002 100 000—3 4 1 Arizona 010 010 20x—4 10 1

Kershaw, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Koch, Chafin (6), Bracho (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila, Murphy. W_Bracho 1-0. L_Liberatore 1-1. Sv_Boxberger (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (4). Arizona, Walker (1), Pollock (10).