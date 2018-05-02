Hit the Road with the New TomTom GO Basic

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--TomTom ( TOM2 ) today announced the launch of the TomTom GO Basic – a feature-packed, connected sat nav that not only gets you from A to B while avoiding the traffic, but includes new features such more powerful hardware, updates over Wi-Fi®, smartphone notifications, and connection to your personal digital assistant. Also included are Lifetime* Maps and Traffic updates, with a three-month trial of TomTom Speed Cameras. And the best bit? The affordable price point.

The TomTom GO Basic’s built-in Wi-Fi means that drivers no longer need to connect to a computer to get the latest maps and software updates. In addition, by connecting your smartphone, the new TomTom GO Basic reads aloud smartphone notifications such as text messages.

The TomTom GO Basic learns your driving habits and predicts when you're likely to drive to frequent destinations saved in My Places. Thanks to smart learning, the more you drive with it, the more accurate its predictions will become. And with TomTom MyDrive, you can easily plan trips before you get in the car, create routes, check live traffic and save favourites from your smartphone, tablet or PC.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, comments: “With the new TomTom GO Basic, we’re democratising powerful TomTom navigation for drivers everywhere. We’ve managed to bring the best of our technologies – from our famous traffic service to smartphone connectivity and over-the-air Wi-Fi updates – all packed in to a dedicated navigation device that’s our most affordable one yet.”

Holiday planning is made even more enjoyable because you can discover the world's most epic driving routes from TomTom's route sharing community, TomTom Road Trips, personalising your adventure up mountains, along coastal roads, into forests and beyond; as well as adding destinations from your smartphone via TomTom MyDrive.

The 5” or 6” fully-interactive touchscreen TomTom GO Basic is available to pre-order from TomTom’s online store and at selected e-tailers from today, and in-store from mid-May for €159 (5”) / €179 (6”).

Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

*Lifetime is the useful life of the device, which means the period of time that TomTom continues to support your device with either software updates, services, content or accessories. A device will have reached the end of its useful life when one or more is no longer available or if no updates have been downloaded to the device for a period of 36 months or more. For more information visit tomtom.com/lifetimemaps.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

