|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|New York
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|Toronto
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Baltimore
|8
|21
|.276
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|4½
|Chicago
|8
|19
|.296
|6½
|Kansas City
|8
|21
|.276
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Seattle
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Los Angeles
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Oakland
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|12
|19
|.387
|8
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 7, Texas 5
Boston 10, Kansas City 6
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Minnesota 5
|Tuesday's Games
Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Duffy 0-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Moore 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-3) at Minnesota (Romero 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.