Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|010
|00x—2
|7
|0
Archer, Kittredge (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Boyd 1-2. L_Archer 2-2. Sv_Greene (5).
___
|Texas
|000
|020
|400
|002—8
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|204
|000—6
|13
|0
Fister, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9), Claudio (10) and Chirinos, Centeno; Clevinger, Beliveau (7), Otero (7), Belisle (9), Olson (10), Goody (10), McAllister (12) and Gomes. W_Claudio 1-1. L_Goody 0-2. HRs_Texas, DeShields (1), Mazara (4), Kiner-Falefa (2), Gallo (9). Cleveland, Brantley (3).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|004—4
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Montgomery, German (2), Green (6), Betances (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Verlander, Giles (9), Harris (9) and B.McCann. W_Dav.Robertson 2-1. L_Giles 0-1. HRs_New York, Sanchez (8).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|001
|001
|3—7
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|002
|100
|001
|2—6
|12
|4
Junis, Hill (7), Keller (7), Boyer (8), McCarthy (9), K.Herrera (12), B.Smith (13), Flynn (13) and S.Perez, Butera; Sale, M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9), C.Smith (10), Hembree (11), Johnson (13) and Vazquez. W_K.Herrera 1-0. L_Johnson 1-1. Sv_Flynn (1). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (1), Soler (3). Boston, Moreland (4), Nunez (3).
___
|Toronto
|000
|021
|010
|3—7
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|002
|000
|0—4
|8
|0
Estrada, Oh (6), Axford (7), Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Osuna (10) and Maile; Gibson, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9), Curtiss (10) and Garver. W_Clippard 4-0. L_Curtiss 0-1. Sv_Osuna (8). HRs_Toronto, Morales 2 (3). Minnesota, Mauer (1), Rosario (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
Shields, Rondon (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and Castillo; Wacha, Gregerson (6), J.Hicks (7), Leone (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Norris 1-0. L_Soria 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (3), Pham (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|000—3
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001—2
|9
|0
Soroka, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Soroka 1-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. Sv_Vizcaino (4). HRs_New York, Cespedes (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|202—
|4
|8
|2
|Washington
|001
|146
|00x—12
|10
|0
Kuhl, Glasnow (5), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Scherzer, Suero (7), Solis (8), C.Torres (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (4), Moroff (1). Washington, Adams 2 (5), Difo (1), Harper (9).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
|7
|0
Eflin, Hunter (7), L.Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro; J.Garcia, Wittgren (7), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9), Tazawa (10) and Realmuto. W_Tazawa 1-1. L_Rios 3-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (5).
___
|Milwaukee
|300
|021
|100—7
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|001
|110—6
|11
|0
C.Anderson, Albers (6), J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina; Bailey, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Floro (8) and Barnhart. W_C.Anderson 3-2. L_Bailey 0-4. Sv_Jeffress (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Shaw (6). Cincinnati, Suarez (3), Blandino (1).
___
|Colorado
|200
|100
|000—3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Hendricks, J.Wilson (8) and Caratini. W_Gray 3-4. L_Hendricks 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (10), Arenado (5), Dahl (1). Chicago, Rizzo (2).