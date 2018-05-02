PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, May 1, 2018
By Associated Press
2018/05/02 11:45
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|9
|8
|11
|19
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|9
|5
|13
|18
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|9
|8
|9
|17
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|9
|4
|11
|15
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|9
|8
|5
|13
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|8
|8
|4
|12
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|9
|3
|9
|12
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|8
|3
|9
|12
|Filip Forsberg, NSH
|9
|5
|6
|11
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|7
|5
|5
|10
|Torey Krug, BOS
|9
|3
|7
|10
|Dustin Byfuglien, WPG
|8
|3
|7
|10
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|8
|3
|7
|10
|John Carlson, WAS
|9
|2
|8
|10
|10 tied with 9 pts.