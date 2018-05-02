  1. Home
2018/05/02 11:31
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344
Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339
JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337
Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333
HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325
Correa Hou 30 106 20 34 .321
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; GSanchez, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.