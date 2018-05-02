BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344 Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339 JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337 Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333 HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330 Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326 MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325 Correa Hou 30 106 20 34 .321 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; GSanchez, New York, 8; Betts, Boston, 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.