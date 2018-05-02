|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Pham StL
|26
|92
|23
|31
|.337
|Cabrera NYM
|26
|104
|20
|35
|.337
|OHerrera Phi
|28
|104
|16
|35
|.337
|FFreeman Atl
|28
|107
|20
|34
|.318
|Grandal LAD
|24
|89
|15
|28
|.315
|RFlaherty Atl
|25
|83
|11
|26
|.313
|Winker Cin
|27
|83
|9
|26
|.313
|Cervelli Pit
|24
|80
|10
|25
|.312
|Dickerson Pit
|27
|103
|17
|32
|.311
|SCastro Mia
|29
|113
|15
|35
|.310
|Home Runs
Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Harper, Washington, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Cespedes, New York, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7.
|Runs Batted In
Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 24; Harper, Washington, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; FFreeman, Atlanta, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 20; Grandal, Los Angeles, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 7 tied at 3-0.