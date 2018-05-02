  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/02 11:39
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Pham StL 26 92 23 31 .337
Cabrera NYM 26 104 20 35 .337
OHerrera Phi 28 104 16 35 .337
FFreeman Atl 28 107 20 34 .318
Grandal LAD 24 89 15 28 .315
RFlaherty Atl 25 83 11 26 .313
Winker Cin 27 83 9 26 .313
Cervelli Pit 24 80 10 25 .312
Dickerson Pit 27 103 17 32 .311
SCastro Mia 29 113 15 35 .310
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Harper, Washington, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Cespedes, New York, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7.

Runs Batted In

Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 24; Harper, Washington, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; FFreeman, Atlanta, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 20; Grandal, Los Angeles, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 7 tied at 3-0.