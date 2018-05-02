Macron: Cooperation is powerful message as nationalism looms

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, presents the Legion d'Honneur award to Australian war veteran William Mackay in Sydney, Wednesday, May 2, 201
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, and New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian plac
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clap during a war commemorative ceremony in Sydney, Wednesday,
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, left, puts his arm around Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, during a dinner at the Sydney Opera House
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, center, holds up his glass during a dinner hosted by Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, at the Sydney
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, holds up his glass during a dinner hosted by and Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, at the Sydney Oper
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, makes a speech during a dinner hosted by and Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, at the Sydney Opera Ho
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, left, and Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, toast during a dinner at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, grips the leg of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a war commemorative ceremony in Sydney, Wed
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech during a war commemorative ceremony in Sydney, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Macron is on a three-day visit
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, presents the Legion d'Honneur award to Australian war veteran Louis Solomons in Sydney, Wednesday, May 2, 201
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, presents the Legion d'Honneur award to Australian war veteran Norman Saunders in Sydney, Wednesday, May 2, 20
SYDNEY (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Australia's wartime cooperation with France is a powerful message as global nationalism rises.
Macron spoke at Sydney's main war memorial Wednesday on his visit to Australia a week after he criticized President Donald Trump's "America first" policies on a trip to Washington and hours after a gathering in France of European anti-immigration populist leaders.
Macron thanked Australia for sending "a huge part of its population" to fight in France in both world wars.
He said the memory of Australian sacrifice in France was "a powerful message at a time when nationalism is looming, entrenched behind its borders and its hostility to the rest of the world."
He added: "No great nation has ever been built by turning its back on the world."