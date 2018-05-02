US govt. expresses concern over severed diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Dominican Republic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State urged China to resume dialogue with Taiwan and to avoid actions that would escalate cross-strait tension.

The Caribbean country Dominican Republic announced on April 30 (all times local) it would switch diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China and recognize Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, ending 77 years of ties between the two countries.

A spokesperson replied to reporters via email on Tuesday and said the U.S. government was aware of the termination of the diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Dominican Republic, which it considered an alteration to the "status-quo," reported the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

The spokesperson urged Beijing to resume constructive dialogue with Taiwan and avoid actions that are potentially harmful to the region’s stability.

The breaking of ties between Taiwan and the Dominican Republic came as American Congressman Ruben Gallego, a member of the Taiwan Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives, was visiting Taiwan.

Gallego told local reporters on Tuesday that he was disappointed about the decision of the Dominican Republic authorities, but it would not change U.S. policy, which was to continue strengthening the partnership with Taiwan.

Gallego also said Beijing should explain their actions of poaching Taiwan’s allies, while Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), during a news conference held on Tuesday morning, accused Beijing of using “dollar diplomacy” to lure the country’s diplomatic partners.

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) who asked not to be named revealed that according to information the ministry possessed, the monetary assistance, mainly in the form of loans, that China offered to the Dominican Republic was amounted to US$30.94 billion.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), likewise, said any acts to alter the status-quo would not contribute to the region’s stability.

Sonia Urbom, spokesperson for AIT, said that cross-strait peace and stability are of vital interest to the U.S. The U.S., therefore, urged all related parties to conduct dialogue to prevent any further actions that would do harm to such stability, said Urbom.