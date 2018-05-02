  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/02 11:04
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 8 0
Detroit 001 010 00x—2 7 0

Archer, Kittredge (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 1-2. L_Archer 2-2. Sv_Greene (5).

___

Texas 000 020 400 002—8 15 1
Cleveland 000 000 204 000—6 13 0
(12 innings)

Fister, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9), Claudio (10) and Chirinos, Centeno; Clevinger, Beliveau (7), Otero (7), Belisle (9), Olson (10), Goody (10), McAllister (12) and Gomes. W_Claudio 1-1. L_Goody 0-2. HRs_Texas, DeShields (1), Mazara (4), Kiner-Falefa (2), Gallo (9). Cleveland, Brantley (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 300 000 000—3 15 0
New York 000 001 001—2 9 0

Soroka, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Soroka 1-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. Sv_Vizcaino (4). HRs_New York, Cespedes (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 202— 4 8 2
Washington 001 146 00x—12 10 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (5), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli, Diaz; Scherzer, Suero (7), Solis (8), Torres (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (4), Moroff (1). Washington, Adams 2 (5), Difo (1), Harper (9).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 000 0—1 8 0
Miami 000 001 000 1—2 7 0
(10 innings)

Eflin, Hunter (7), L.Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro; J.Garcia, Wittgren (7), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9), Tazawa (10) and Realmuto. W_Tazawa 1-1. L_Rios 3-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (5).

___

Milwaukee 300 021 100—7 9 1
Cincinnati 300 001 110—6 11 0

C.Anderson, Albers (6), Barnes (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina; Bailey, Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Floro (8) and Barnhart. W_C.Anderson 3-2. L_Bailey 0-4. Sv_Jeffress (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (3), Aguilar (2), Shaw (6). Cincinnati, Suarez (3), Blandino (1).

___

Colorado 200 100 000—3 4 0
Chicago 100 000 000—1 3 0

Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Hendricks, J.Wilson (8) and Caratini. W_Gray 3-4. L_Hendricks 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (10), Arenado (5), Dahl (1). Chicago, Rizzo (2).