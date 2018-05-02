Jeonju International Film Festival and Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival Returns in May 2018

JEONJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--In the month of May, the 19 th Jeonju International Film Festival and 22 nd Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival, will be held in Jeonju known as a city that has best preserved Korean traditional culture and a typical tourism city in Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006995/en/

In May 2018, the 19th Jeonju International Film Festival and 22nd Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival, will be held in Jeonju known as a city that has best preserved Korean traditional culture and a typical tourism city in Asia. The Hanji festival this year will feature a colorful fashion show of Hanji clothes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 10-day Jeonju International Film Festival will open on May 3, 2018 screening worldwide independent, feature, short and alternative films at 19 cinema halls in 5 theaters around the cinema street in Jeonju. With commitment to continuation of the spirit of supporting freedom of expression, the film festival this year will be held under the slogan of ‘Liberation Zone of Expression in Film’.

246 films (202 feature films and 44 short films) will be screened including the opening film ‘Yakiniku Dragon’ directed by Jeong Ui-sin and closing film ‘Isle of Dogs’ directed by Wes Anderson.

Films will vie each other for prizes in three categories, such as international film contest, Korean feature film contest, and Korean short film contest. They will also be screened in 9 categories - Frontline, World Cinema Scape, Masters, Korea Cinema Scape, Expanded Cinema, Cinemafest, Midnight Cinema, Cinematology, and Special Focus.

The 22 nd Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival will also be held for three days starting on May 5 at the Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju to widely publicize superiority of the unique Jeonju Hanji and to expedite industrialization and globalization of Hanji. Hanji is Korean traditional paper made from fibrous skin of the mulberry.

Under the slogan of ‘Rising for One Thousand Years, Succeeding for One Thousand Years’, the Hanji festival this year will feature a colorful fashion show of Hanji clothes, Hanji handicraft art exhibition and a variety of Hanji experiencing events.

“Jeonju is the most popular and attractive traditional culture and tourism city in Korea that preserves the village of Korean traditional houses, Hanji and Korean traditional foods. The Korean traditional village is visited by over 10 million tourists annually. We welcome tourists to the exciting film festival and Korean traditional paper festival in May,” said a ranking official at the Jeonju City government.

For further information on the Jeonju International Film Festival and Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival, please visit http://eng.jiff.or.kr/ and http://jHanji.or.kr/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006995/en/

CONTACT: Jeonju City

Yeong Rok Jin, 82-63-281-2226

wlsduffjr@korea.kr

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FILM & MOTION PICTURES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MANUFACTURING TEXTILES RETAIL FASHION FOOD/BEVERAGE EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: Jeonju City

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/01/2018 11:00 PM/DISC: 05/01/2018 11:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006995/en