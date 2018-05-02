  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/02 11:14
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750
New York 19 10 .655
Toronto 16 12 .571 5
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 8
Baltimore 8 20 .286 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 13 .536
Detroit 12 16 .429 3
Minnesota 9 15 .375 4
Chicago 8 18 .308 6
Kansas City 7 21 .250 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 11 .645
Seattle 16 11 .593 2
Los Angeles 16 12 .571
Oakland 14 14 .500
Texas 12 19 .387 8

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 7, Texas 5

Boston 10, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Minnesota 5

Tuesday's Games

Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Moore 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-3) at Minnesota (Romero 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Paxton 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.