Controversial cram school owner Kao Kuo-hua declares bid for Taipei mayoral race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kao Kuo-hua (高國華), the controversial owner of an English cram school chain in Taiwan today (May 2) announced his bid for the Taipei mayoral race saying that he will "return clean skies to Taipei," reported Apple Daily.

In addition to running an English cram school chain (高國華文理補習班), Kao is known for divorcing his ex-wife news anchor Tsai Yu-hsuan (蔡郁璇) in 2010 after having an affair with his employee Chen Tzu-hsuan (陳子璇), whom he married in 2011.

In his announcement declaring his mayoral bid Kao said, "The people of Taipei have been disgusted with polluted skies for too long, let me join in to strive to retrieve the clean Taipei skies from our childhood memories."

Citing his experience teaching remedial students as an example of his effective leadership Kao said: