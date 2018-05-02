Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|010
|00x—2
|7
|0
Archer, Kittredge (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 1-2. L_Archer 2-2. Sv_Greene (5).
___
|Texas
|000
|020
|400
|002—8
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|204
|000—6
|13
|0
Fister, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9), Claudio (10) and Chirinos, Centeno; Clevinger, Beliveau (7), Otero (7), Belisle (9), Olson (10), Goody (10), McAllister (12) and Gomes. W_Claudio 1-1. L_Goody 0-2. HRs_Texas, DeShields (1), Mazara (4), Kiner-Falefa (2), Gallo (9). Cleveland, Brantley (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|000—3
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001—2
|9
|0
Soroka, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Soroka 1-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. Sv_Vizcaino (4). HRs_New York, Cespedes (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|202—
|4
|8
|2
|Washington
|001
|146
|00x—12
|10
|0
Kuhl, Glasnow (5), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli, Diaz; Scherzer, Suero (7), Solis (8), Torres (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (4), Moroff (1). Washington, Adams 2 (5), Difo (1), Harper (9).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
|7
|0
Eflin, Hunter (7), L.Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro; J.Garcia, Wittgren (7), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9), Tazawa (10) and Realmuto. W_Tazawa 1-1. L_Rios 3-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (5).
___
|Colorado
|200
|100
|000—3
|4
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Hendricks, J.Wilson (8) and Caratini. W_Gray 3-4. L_Hendricks 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (10), Arenado (5), Dahl (1). Chicago, Rizzo (2).