Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/02 10:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 8 0
Detroit 001 010 00x—2 7 0

Archer, Kittredge (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Boyd, Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 1-2. L_Archer 2-2. Sv_Greene (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 300 000 000—3 15 0
New York 000 001 001—2 9 0

Soroka, Carle (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), A.Ramos (7), Lugo (8) and Nido. W_Soroka 1-0. L_Syndergaard 2-1. Sv_Vizcaino (4). HRs_New York, Cespedes (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 202— 4 8 2
Washington 001 146 00x—12 10 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (5), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli, Diaz; Scherzer, Suero (7), Solis (8), Torres (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 6-1. L_Kuhl 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (4), Moroff (1). Washington, Adams 2 (5), Difo (1), Harper (9).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 000 0—1 8 0
Miami 000 001 000 1—2 7 0
(10 innings)

Eflin, Hunter (7), L.Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro; J.Garcia, Wittgren (7), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9), Tazawa (10) and Realmuto. W_Tazawa 1-1. L_Rios 3-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (5).