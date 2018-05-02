  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/02 10:02
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 28 108 14 39 .361
Altuve Hou 30 118 17 41 .347
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Lowrie Oak 28 115 13 39 .339
JMartinez Bos 26 101 17 34 .337
Correa Hou 29 103 20 34 .330
HRamirez Bos 25 97 19 32 .330
Gregorius NYY 28 98 24 32 .327
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Happ, Toronto, 4-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.