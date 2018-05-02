  1. Home
2018/05/02 10:18
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Pham StL 25 88 22 30 .341
Cabrera NYM 26 104 20 35 .337
OHerrera Phi 28 104 16 35 .337
FFreeman Atl 28 107 20 34 .318
Grandal LAD 24 89 15 28 .315
RFlaherty Atl 25 83 11 26 .313
Dickerson Pit 26 99 16 31 .313
Arenado Col 25 87 12 27 .310
Castro Mia 29 113 15 35 .310
Cervelli Pit 23 78 10 24 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 8; Cespedes, New York, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7.

Runs Batted In

Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 24; Harper, Washington, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; FFreeman, Atlanta, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 20; Grandal, Los Angeles, 20; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 20.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 7 tied at 3-0.