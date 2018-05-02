Fluence Unveils its Aspiral™ Family of Wastewater Treatment Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to unveil its Aspiral™ family of decentralized, smart packaged wastewater treatment solutions, based on its innovative Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology. Fluence MABR is a spirally wound, self-respiring membrane that provides aeration for the wastewater process and functions as the biological reactor.

The Aspiral is a modular solution that reduces aeration energy consumption by up to 90% as compared to conventional wastewater treatment methods, making it ideal for small- to medium-sized installations serving small towns, villages, residential communities, resorts, hotels, and commercial complexes, among others. The Aspiral family of solutions offers several sized models, with treatment capacities per unit ranging from 20-350 m 3 /day (5,200- 92,000 GPD), depending on effluent requirements and design temperature. Additionally, containers may be connected in parallel to handle larger effluent flows.

The Aspiral™ L3, which treats up to 300 m³/day (80,000 GPD) of raw municipal wastewater, is equipped with all internal air and wastewater piping and arrives ready for fast installation and start-up. The Aspiral™ S1 and M2 models treat up to 50 m³/day (14,000 GPD) and 115 m³/day (30,000 GPD) of raw municipal wastewater, respectively, and include Internal clarifiers, integral pre-treatment screen and arrive fully equipped and ready for fast installation and start-up.

Additionally, the systems have been designed and field tested to produce Class 1A (China) and Title 22 (US) quality effluent for reuse through an enhanced nutrient removal process, can be monitored and controlled remotely, require minimal maintenance and are designed for future expansion due to their modular nature.

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan recently awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year,” noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

