BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Liverpool 0, Stoke 0
Burnley 0, Brighton 0
Newcastle 0, West Brom 1
Southampton 2, Bournemouth 1
Crystal Palace 5, Leicester 0
Huddersfield 0, Everton 2
Swansea 0, Chelsea 1
|Sunday's Matches
West Ham 1, Man City 4
Man United 2, Arsenal 1
|Monday's Match
Tottenham 2, Watford 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0
Derby 3, Cardiff 1
|Friday's Match
Fulham 2, Sunderland 1
|Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 2, Bolton 0
Barnsley 2, Brentford 0
Sheffield United 0, Preston 1
Reading 0, Ipswich 4
Norwich 2, Leeds 1
Aston Villa 1, Derby 1
QPR 3, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 0
Hull 0, Cardiff 2
Wolverhampton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Middlesbrough 2, Millwall 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1
Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1
Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1
Oldham 0, Southend 3
Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Rotherham 1
Walsall 1, Northampton 0
Bradford 0, Southend 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Scunthorpe 2
Blackpool 1, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Blackburn 0
Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Peterborough 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Oldham 0, Doncaster 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1
Bury 1, Portsmouth 0
Oxford United 2, Rochdale 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0
Yeovil 0, Forest Green Rovers 0
Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4
Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1
|Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Wycombe 2
Morecambe 0, Barnet 1
Luton Town 3, Forest Green Rovers 1
Cheltenham 1, Coventry 6
Stevenage 3, Exeter 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Lincoln City 0
Newport County 2, Cambridge United 1
Crawley Town 1, Crewe 2
Yeovil 2, Mansfield Town 3
Port Vale 1, Carlisle 2
Colchester 0, Swindon 0
Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1