BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 05:50
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Liverpool 0, Stoke 0

Burnley 0, Brighton 0

Newcastle 0, West Brom 1

Southampton 2, Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace 5, Leicester 0

Huddersfield 0, Everton 2

Swansea 0, Chelsea 1

Sunday's Matches

West Ham 1, Man City 4

Man United 2, Arsenal 1

Monday's Match

Tottenham 2, Watford 0

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0

Derby 3, Cardiff 1

Friday's Match

Fulham 2, Sunderland 1

Saturday's Matches

Burton Albion 2, Bolton 0

Barnsley 2, Brentford 0

Sheffield United 0, Preston 1

Reading 0, Ipswich 4

Norwich 2, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 1, Derby 1

QPR 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 0

Hull 0, Cardiff 2

Wolverhampton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Middlesbrough 2, Millwall 0

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1

Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1

Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1

Oldham 0, Southend 3

Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Rotherham 1

Walsall 1, Northampton 0

Bradford 0, Southend 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Scunthorpe 2

Blackpool 1, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Blackburn 0

Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Peterborough 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Oldham 0, Doncaster 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1

Bury 1, Portsmouth 0

Oxford United 2, Rochdale 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0

Yeovil 0, Forest Green Rovers 0

Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4

Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Wycombe 2

Morecambe 0, Barnet 1

Luton Town 3, Forest Green Rovers 1

Cheltenham 1, Coventry 6

Stevenage 3, Exeter 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Lincoln City 0

Newport County 2, Cambridge United 1

Crawley Town 1, Crewe 2

Yeovil 2, Mansfield Town 3

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 2

Colchester 0, Swindon 0

Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1