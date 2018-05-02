Real Estate Industry Luminary Yat-Pang Au of Veritas Investments To Be Honored with City of Hope’s Prestigious Spirit of Life® Award at Dinner Gala on Sept. 26

DUARTE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--City of Hope’s Northern California Real Estate Council will honor Yat-Pang Au, chief executive officer of Veritas Investments, with its 2018 Spirit of Life® Award at its annual gala on Sept. 26, 2018, at the Fairmont Hotel. The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious philanthropic honor and is presented to an industry leader who has demonstrated outstanding business and philanthropic achievement.

Au’s passion for and innovation in the apartment industry has led the firm to become San Francisco’s largest owner of residential and retail mixed-use property in just 10 years. Last year, he was named “Executive of the Year” by Multifamily Executive magazine, and was a finalist for the 2016 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Northern California region. Au was also honored at the sixth annual Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Summit as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs.

Au has been an active supporter of various organizations, as well as a board member for San Francisco nonprofits such as Self-Help for the Elderly, Hong Kong Association, Coalition for Better Housing, ChinaSF and San Francisco Planning & Urban Research (SPUR). Veritas Investments has grown quickly and demonstrated its commitment to San Francisco by investing substantially in the city’s housing stock and revitalizing its neighborhoods to benefit the company’s apartment residents, its retail tenants, its investors and the community.

“Pang exemplifies the power of individuals to effect meaningful change and his civic commitment to serving his team, employees and the greater community truly embodies The Spirit of Life Award,” said David Dowdney, the Northern California Real Estate Council’s board chair and senior vice president, western region, Columbia Property Trust. “Now his participation and support of City of Hope is extending that community engagement, and will help advance the critical research and valuable services around cancer and diabetes on behalf of so many families at such a critical time in their lives.”

Among the many Spirit of Life honorees since 1986, some of whom will be in attendance this fall, are: Andy Ball, Carol Bartz, Kofi Bonner, Michael Covarrubias, Oz Erickson, Rick Holliday, Sean Jeffries, Eli Khouri, Rik Kunnath, Chris Meany, Hamid Moghadam, Constance B. Moore, Larry Pace, and Ron Zeff.

This year’s gala will include a cocktail hour, auction, seated dinner and The Spirit of Life Award program, all at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill. For information about becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets, visit http://www.cityofhope.org/SFSpirit2018 or contact Jessica Powers at 415-788-1002 or jpowers@coh.org.

About the Real Estate Council for City of Hope

Since its inception in 1978, the Northern California Real Estate Council has demonstrated its commitment to City of Hope and its mission of combining science with soul to work miracles. Joined by hundreds of companies and colleagues who participate in annual fundraising campaigns, these dedicated individuals have raised more than $40 million to support the lifesaving research, treatment, and education programs at City of Hope.

About the City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main campus is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

About Veritas Investments

San Francisco-based Veritas Investments Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of multifamily, urban retail and mixed-use properties in San Francisco and the San Francisco Bay Area. Veritas has assets in excess of $3 billion and in 2016 completed an $815 million financing, the largest portfolio financing of its kind in the history of San Francisco. Vertically integrated, the firm and its affiliates provide property management, leasing, project management, redevelopment, accounting, asset management, financing and investment management services. For more information, visit www.veritasinvestments.com.

