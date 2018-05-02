Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), a cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced a secure, mobile-enabled integration with Workplace by Facebook at Facebook’s F8 developer conference. Smartsheet is among a select group of Workplace integration partners being featured at this week’s event.

“As business users shift their attention from email to chat, it’s important to provide our customers a way to drive work execution from their preferred messaging platform,” said Gene Farrell, SVP of Product, Smartsheet, who participated in a panel today at F8 alongside other featured Workplace integration partners. “We are excited to team up with Facebook to allow customers to take action in Smartsheet directly from Workplace.”

With Smartsheet for Workplace enabled, Smartsheet notifications, update and approval requests, and reminders are delivered to Workplace Chat. The recipient can then take action without leaving Workplace.

“We’re pleased to recognize Smartsheet as a leading Workplace integration partner,” said Anand Dass, Ecosystem Partner manager, Workplace by Facebook. “We share a vision of transforming how people work together across platforms by improving collaboration and decision making, enabling organizations to get more done, faster. This is a partnership with real impact for our shared users.”

Smartsheet integrates with enterprise applications from companies like Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Tableau, Facebook, Dropbox, and Box, making it easy for customers to incorporate Smartsheet into their existing work processes.

This is the first Smartsheet integration that uses Converse.AI Chatflow technology, which applies natural language technology to automate workflows and data exchanges.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet enables teams to get work done fast and efficiently. We are a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 74,000 customers in 190 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others.

Certain information set forth in this press release is “forward-looking information”. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) benefits and success of current and future integrations, and (ii) expected development of Smartsheet’s business and future integrations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are and will be described in Smartsheet’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and these risks and uncertainties may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of Smartsheet believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Smartsheet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

