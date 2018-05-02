The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara - 9780062319807 - (Harper)

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Twisted Prey by John Sandford - 9780735217362 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell - 9781501154669 - (Atria Books)

5. A Higher Loyalty by James Comey - 9781250192462 - (Flatiron Books)

6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Last Child by John Hart - 9781429961936 - (St. Martin's Press)

8. Iron Princess by Meghan March - 9781943796083 - (Meghan March LLC)

9. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Misadventures with the Boss by Kendall Ryan - 9781947222823 - (Waterhouse Press)

