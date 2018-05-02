The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 29, 2018:

1. Fifty Shades Freed

2. Den of Thieves

3. Hostiles

4. The Greatest Showman

5. The Post

6. Thor: Ragnarok

7. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

8. Molly's Game

9. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

10.Forever My Girl

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Super Troopers

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. In the Fade

4. Lady Bird

5. Darkest Hour

6. Phantom Thread

7. Backstabbing For Beginners

8. The Rewrite

9. Napoleon Dynamite

10. The Disaster Artist

