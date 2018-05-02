Roma training shirts dedicated to injured Liverpool fan

ROME (AP) — Roma wore training shirts dedicated to the Liverpool fan severely injured in clashes before the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Ahead of Wednesday's return match, Roma trained Tuesday wearing shirts with the text "Forza Sean" — "Go Sean" — referring to Reds fan Sean Cox, who remains in a medically-induced coma.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said "I really think Roma showed (a good) gesture."

Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the assault outside Liverpool's stadium.

With concerns of a reprisal attack, Italian and English police have cooperated on an extensive security plan for the second leg.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says, "I want to issue an appeal: I hope it's really joyful and fun to come to the stadium, beyond the result."

Klopp also appreciated how Roma visited the memorial in Anfield for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which resulted in 96 deaths.

"It is a really nice thing, and in these moments at least all football fans - and we are professionals but we are still football fans - should really stay together and show this kind of respect," Klopp said. "So I love the gesture."

___

