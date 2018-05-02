Maple, honey producers decry FDA added sugars label

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Maple syrup and honey producers are decrying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's plan for updated nutrition labeling that would delineate their naturally produced products as containing added sugars. They say the labeling is misleading and will confuse consumers.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb (GOT'-leeb) says the current nutrition fact panel lists the amount of sugar in grams in products but it doesn't delineate between sugars that are naturally occurring in foods like fruits or vegetables and sugars that meet the definition of added sugars. He says maple syrup and honey meet the definition of added sugars.

The congressional delegation in Vermont — the country's leading maple state — as well as maple and honey groups say Tuesday that the label is misleading and would hurt maple syrup and honey sales.