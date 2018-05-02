Forbes Names Vivint Smart Home One of America's Best Employers for 2018

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company in North America, was named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers” for the second time in three years. Vivint is on the 2018 midsize employer list, which spotlights 500 companies across all industry sectors.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we work hard to create a culture where they feel empowered and supported,” said Starr Fowler, senior vice president of human resources at Vivint Smart Home. “Earning this recognition from Forbes validates our continued efforts to create an environment where they can do the best work of their careers while improving people’s lives.”

Vivint was on the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers” in 2015 and was also named to the Forbes list of “America’s Most Promising Companies” in 2013.

Forbes worked with research firm Statista to compile the “America’s Best Employers” list based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. In addition to more than 30 detailed questions about working conditions, the American employees were asked to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than one million customers. J.D. Power rated Vivint Smart Home “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems.” For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

