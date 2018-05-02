IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--April data indicated a positive month overall for the Canadian manufacturing sector, helped by the fastest rise in incoming new work since the start of the year. Export demand picked up markedly, with the latest rise in new orders from abroad the strongest since March 2011.

However, there were signs that sales volumes had outstripped production capacity in April, which resulted in a further accumulation of backlogs of work. Supply chain disruptions also held back output growth, with the latest deterioration in supplier performance the most marked since the survey began in October 2010.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index®(PMI™) posted 55.5 in April, little-changed from 55.7 in March and well above the neutral 50.0 threshold. Although the lowest index reading so far in 2018, the latest PMI figure still signalled a strong overall improvement in manufacturing sector business conditions.

The main drag on the headline index was the weakest rise in production volumes for five months, which survey respondents partly attributed to capacity constraints and supply chain disruption.

Stretched operating capacity reflected a combination of strong client demand and longer delivery times from vendors in April. The latest rise in new orders was the fastest for three months, helped by an accelerated upturn in export demand. Anecdotal evidence suggested that an improving global economic backdrop had helped to lift new export order growth to its sharpest for almost seven years.

Canadian manufacturers indicated that supplier lead-times lengthened to the greatest degree since the survey began in late-2010. Worsening vendor performance was attributed to a range of factors, including manufacturing capacity constraints (especially at steel mills), shipping delays for materials imported from Asia and ongoing issues with truck driver availability in the U.S.

Manufacturing companies reported a further robust increase in staff recruitment in April, linked to rising workloads and long-term efforts to boost operating capacity. Moreover, survey respondents indicated that business optimism regarding future growth prospects was the strongest for 12 months in April.

Meanwhile, higher raw material prices, particularly for steel, placed upward pressure on input costs. The latest increase in overall cost burdens was the steepest since March 2014. Sharply rising operating expenses and resilient demand conditions led to the fastest increase in average prices charged by manufacturers for exactly seven years.

Regional highlights:

All regions experienced an improvement in manufacturing business conditions during April Quebec was the best performing area, with overall growth the fastest since May 2012 Quebec also saw the strongest new export sales growth Alberta & BC posted the fastest rate of manufacturing sector job creation

Comment:

Tim Moore, Associate Director at survey compilers IHS Markit:

“A healthy flow of new orders and an upturn in business optimism to its highest for 12 months meant that Canadian manufacturers remained fully in expansion mode during April.

“April data revealed that unfinished work increased at one of the fastest rates since the survey began in 2010, reflecting constraints on production capacity and ongoing supply chain issues.

“In particular, longer-lead times for materials were linked to shortages of truck drivers in the U.S. and delays at ports in China following the implementation of stricter environmental policies.

“Manufacturers responded to constraints on production schedules by boosting employment and building up their stocks of inputs in April.

“Strong demand for raw materials resulted in the fastest rise in input costs for over four years, while the robust demand backdrop enabled manufacturers to pass on prices at the factory gate at the fastest pace since 2011.”

Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA:

“The manufacturing sector continues to show robust growth momentum, with improving demand conditions seen in both domestic and external markets during April. Stronger global economic conditions underpinned the fastest rise in new export sales recorded since March 2011.

“Supply chain pressures and high levels of capacity utilization were the main factors holding back manufacturing production growth in April. The latest downturn in supplier performance was the greatest reported for at least seven-and-a-half years.

“Longer delivery times for raw materials were attributed to international shipping delays, issues around U.S. freight capacity and strong demand for key inputs such as steel.

“Inflation pressures continued to build in the manufacturing sector, reflecting a combination of rising demand and higher operating expenses. April data suggested that manufacturers have started to recover some of their pricing power, with average output charges rising to the largest extent for seven years.”

