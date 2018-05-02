The Latest: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: 2018 an 'intense year'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Facebook's developer conference (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his company's annual developer conference acknowledging that 2018 has been an "intense year" just four months in.

Speaking in San Jose, California, at Facebook's f8 gathering of tech folks, startups and others, Zuckerberg said to cheers that the company is re-opening app reviews, the process that gets new and updated apps on its services.

He also reiterated that Facebook is investing a lot in security and in strengthening its systems so they can't be exploited to meddle with elections.

But unlike other recent public appearances, he did not start off with an apology for the company's recent privacy scandal.

___

7 a.m.

Mark Zuckerberg has a fresh opportunity to apologize for Facebook's privacy scandal — and to sketch out Facebook's future.

The Facebook CEO will kick off F8, the company's annual conference for software developers. Zuckerberg will speak Tuesday in San Jose, California, to assembled software developers and other tech folks.

It's normally a sympathetic audience. But they are likely to have some tough questions this year.

Zuckerberg might touch on Facebook's year of privacy scandals, congressional testimony, Russia investigations and apologies.

He will also have an opportunity to talk about where things go from here. Facebook is forging ahead with new promises to protect user privacy even if it means restricting access to developers.