Trump honors Army's football team, jokes about space force

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is honoring Army's football team at the White House and predicting the service branches of the military could have a new addition: the space force.

Trump saluted the Black Knights with the annual Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Tuesday, recounting their victory over Navy on a snowy day in Philadelphia. He received a white Army jersey. It's the first Commander-in-Chief Trophy for West Point since 1996.

The president says the Trump administration is "seriously thinking" about creating a space force, part of his efforts to build up the nation's military.

New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a West Point graduate, attended the Rose Garden ceremony. Trump joked that Pompeo was "a man who has gotten more publicity than me lately."