KeepTruckin Launches the Shifting Gears Buyout Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Today, KeepTruckin, the #1 rated ELD and fleet management solution, announced their Shifting Gears buyout program. By helping cover the cost of switching to a KeepTruckin ELD, the program will address the needs of many fleets and drivers who can’t change ELD providers without the risk of high fees.

KeepTruckin surveyed more than 4,000 drivers to better understand the reliability and satisfaction of their current ELD solution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Shifting Gears buyout program was inspired by a recent survey conducted by KeepTruckin. The company surveyed more than 4,000 drivers to better understand the reliability of their current ELD solution and the level of satisfaction with their chosen vendor. What they found was:

Seventy-three percent of truck drivers who use a solution other than KeepTruckin report one or more ELD related issues per week Sixty-four percent of truckers who use a solution other than KeepTruckin are dissatisfied with the customer service offered by their current ELD providers, making it difficult to resolve problems when they arise Only 21 percent of respondents who are not KeepTruckin users reported they were happy with the quality and reliability of their ELD solution

“It is critical, from a business and a safety perspective, that ELD systems work seamlessly for drivers. Experiencing one or more issues a week is completely unacceptable,” said CEO of KeepTruckin, Shoaib Makani. “We know that switching ELD systems can be stressful and expensive. Because our users see so few issues and our satisfaction rating is very high, we hope the Shifting Gears buyout program will make it easy for companies to switch to KeepTruckin and experience the difference.”

“We were experiencing some serious reliability and downtime issues with our original ELD provider,” said Cindy Urban, President at Klapec Trucking, an 81 vehicle fleet based in Reno, Pennsylvania. “The Shifting Gears buyout program gave us an affordable path to fixing our compliance concerns. Working with KeepTruckin has been a 180 degree difference. We wish we would have gone with KeepTruckin from the beginning."

The Shifting Gears buyout program is open to any size fleet using any ELD provider and is widely available starting today. Learn more about the buyout program here.

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the safety and efficiency of America's trucking industry by building modern technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the #1 rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 40,000 fleets for ELD compliance, IFTA reporting, GPS tracking and much more. The #1 rating comes from our Google Play Store reviews. To learn more about KeepTruckin visit, www.keeptruckin.com.

