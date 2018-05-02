OnBoat Shows off the Ibiza Party Yacht

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--The head-turning Ibiza party yacht steps out in the large and scenic harbor of the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro. This is the buzziest way to celebrate in the Los Angeles area. This 78 foot Skipperline yacht will amp up your celebration.

The Ibiza is a chic mix of stone shades accented by striking orange. A modern look and contemporary styling makes this party boat stand out. The ocean sparkles throughout due to the open layout of the interior. This multi storied party yacht stands out for its combination of large rooms, many decks, and private nooks to hide out in. Rows of huge windows will spice up your party with great views from a massive central salon and ample wet bar. An additional VIP dining area sumptuously seats up to 14 guests. At the front of the boat, an interior windowed space provides another cozy nook. This opens out to an open front deck is a great spot from which to watch the bow break the waves.

The sound system includes two sets of professional night club level audio systems in both upper and main levels, with impressive sound and bass. Both come with Bluetooth connection. You don’t need hire a DJ to bring extra speakers. Simply create a play list on your phone or iPod.

The sky lounge is yet another beautiful space, offering wide views of the spacious harbor, while you and your guests relax and socialize. There are plenty of options for dining throughout the Ibiza, with the bow deck, and upper decks, fore or aft providing intimate and luxurious settings for watching the sunset and having a great party!

According to Marc Andelman of OnBoat, “The newly introduced party yacht Ibiza has already been chartered numerous times. Guests reported being awe struck and having a fabulous time.” This celebration on a yacht is a true game changer for parties in Los Angeles.

