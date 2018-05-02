Business events scheduled for Wednesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — ADP releases its employment survey for April, 8:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, release statement at 2 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Spotify Technology reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.