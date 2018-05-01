Park Place Dealerships Rolls out Subscription Service

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Dallas-based Park Place Dealerships, one of the largest luxury automobile groups in the country, launched a subscription service today offering consumers the opportunity to match a car to their lifestyle. The first dealership group in Texas to offer a subscription service, will offer subscribers three tiers featuring a collection of vehicles that aligns with their lifestyle and budget.

“Park Place Select will give subscribers the power to flip between the world’s finest automotive brands on demand,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman and CEO of Park Place Dealerships. “The service will transform the way drivers in Dallas/Fort Worth engage in the luxury automotive category. Subscription services have been emerging for entertainment, retail, and other industries and now is the perfect time for Park Place to introduce a subscription-based luxury automotive service.”

Unique to the marketplace, Park Place Select is all about the experience. Clients want the flexibility to drive a vehicle that meets their needs throughout the year. From date nights, to family vacations, and work events to daily errands or social engagements, Park Place Select can provide the perfect vehicle for the different moments in a client’s ever-changing routine.

Park Place Select’s subscription service will offer vehicles across three tiers, Prime, Plus and Premium levels, featuring luxury vehicles from eight of the brands that Park Place currently represents. In addition to competitive pricing, Park Place Select offers unlimited flips (vehicle changes) for clients to fully experience the luxury vehicles in their chosen category.

Included in the monthly subscription fee are a variety of brands in the selected category, insurance, maintenance, cleaning of the vehicle, roadside assistance, and a personal concierge to oversee all of the details.

Once a client is signed up for the service, they can install an app which will give them direct communication to their concierge. The concierge will ensure delivery of the car with preset radio stations, car temperatures, and any other special requests based on the client’s profile information provided at registration. The client can flip the vehicle as often as they want to match the needs of their lifestyle. With each flip, the concierge will arrange for pickup of the current vehicle and delivery of the new car. Reservations for this service are being taken now at parkplaceselect.com.

Clients will have the opportunity to share their experiences of high performance moments with Park Place Select through social media and engage with other subscribers. With a luxury garage for the experiential driver, subscribers will enjoy the benefits of access to a lineup of vehicles with a peace of mind everything is handled for them.

Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships in 1987 with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lotus, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, McLaren, and Maserati. A new Porsche dealership will open in Grapevine this summer. For more info, visit .

