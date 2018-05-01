Navy Federal Credit Union Raises the Bar for Military Appreciation Month

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Navy Federal Credit Union, the world’s largest credit union serving the Department of Defense and Coast Guard active duty, veterans and their families, is raising the bar for Military Appreciation Month with special offers for all its members. The credit union has more than 7.8 million members.

“Honoring the military community is what we do every day at Navy Federal. And, Military Appreciation Month is the time to turn up the volume on those efforts,” said Katie Miller, senior vice president of membership at Navy Federal Credit Union. “We’re ramping up everything we do to show our members how much we care.”

Navy Federal’s Military Appreciation Month specials are available at all 316 worldwide branches, online and 24/7 through the call center at 1-888-842-6328.

Offers include:

Rates as high as 3% Annual Percentage Yield on 18-month or 5-year certificates ($1,000 minimum) Refinance an auto loan from another lender to Navy Federal and receive $250 Open a new Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card and earn 25,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days Open a new Active Duty Checking account with a qualifying Military Direct Deposit and receive $25

Additionally, members can drop in to any Navy Federal branch in the U.S. to write personal notes and thank you cards to servicemembers. Employees of the credit union are also assembling 5,000 personal care packages to be delivered to active duty servicemembers by Operation Gratitude. “Words can’t express our deep appreciation for the military and their families. This month is just one more way we can show our dedication to serving our members and their families,” said Miller.

Members can also participate in the celebration by tagging Navy Federal on social media and using the hashtag #HonorAndAppreciate during Military Appreciation Month.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $90 billion in assets, more than 7.8 million members, 316 branches, and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard active duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

