Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers,” for the third consecutive year. Based on recommendations from current employees and industry professionals, Zebra ranks 145 among all mid-sized companies for its ongoing commitment to company culture and employee engagement.

Elevated customer expectations are fueling an “on-demand economy.” As a result, all enterprises must reinvent their business model and processes, investing in technology to drive digital innovation. With intelligent edge solutions and devices including rugged mobile computers along with barcode scanners and printers, Zebra delivers a performance edge to those on the front line of business. Zebra recognizes that our employees’ passion, commitment and diversity of experience and opinion enables our company to better serve our customers, partners and other stakeholders. Zebra has a diverse workforce of approximately 7,000 employees in 115 offices across 50 countries as well as an extended partner ecosystem in more than 100 countries. Founded in 1969, Zebra has provided nearly 50 years of technology expertise, leadership and innovation. The company owns five regional innovation and design centers with more than 4,200 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.

Michael H. Terzich, Chief Administrative Officer, Zebra Technologies

“At Zebra, we believe that success and a strong corporate culture go hand in hand. We have been cultivating an innovative environment where creativity and inclusion thrives. We are fortunate to have some of the brightest talent in the industry, and our passion to serve partners and customers is one of our greatest strengths. We will continue to invest in fostering an environment that attracts top industry professionals to help our customers’ frontline workers gain a performance edge.”

More than 30,000 U.S. employees at companies with at least 1,000 people were surveyed for the America’s Best Employers List. The survey was conducted with global digital data collection partners who use innovative technology and proven sampling methodologies to facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) in the sample represents American employees.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

